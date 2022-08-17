Joe Jonas isn’t ashamed of using injectables.

The 33-year-old singer has admitted to turning to cosmetic procedures and said he recently stepped up his fitness and beauty regime to smooth the appearance of frown lines and crow’s feet on his face.

He told PEOPLE magazine about adding injectables to his routine: “I was out in LA and it was a really easy procedure. I didn’t feel like I was going into this big thing that you only see on film and TV.

“I felt comfortable that this was not going to be a big ordeal. It felt easy and comfortable. I went with a friend and they also did it with me, so it wasn’t stress-inducing.”

Joe, who has two daughters with his ‘Game of Thrones’ actress wife Sophie Turner, 26, added to Allure that he “noticed the difference in the relief of frown lines and I was like, ‘OK, I like that.' "

Joe told PEOPLE: “I liked that it relieved the area a little bit and I was like, ‘OK, this is great,’ without it being too much for my liking. I appreciated that it wasn’t over the top. It’s very light.”

And he said he didn’t care if people judged him for the procedure as it is what makes him feel good.

He added: “This is what makes me feel good and that’s all that really matters. Everyone has an opinion, but everyone can also make their own decisions for themselves. I felt like personally, this was something that gave me that confidence boost that I was looking for.

“Yes, it is getting more mainstream and there's less negative connotation that comes with these types of procedures and skin-care routines.

“I find it to be something that I’m glad that we’re able to discuss openly without it feeling like it’s a big secret for people. And of course, to each their own.

“There are people that obviously don’t want to talk about it, but I think it's nice to start to shy away from being shy about it, (and to find) the confidence in yourself to say, ‘I did this.' "