Apple is now asking employees to work at least three days a week from the office.

The tech giant's CEO Tim Cook had hoped to get staff back in the office in June 2021, however, another wave of COVID-19 hit.

Now, in a new memo to staff, the 61-year-old boss said that "in-person collaboration" is "essential to our culture".

The email was seen by the Financial Times, who reported that staff have been told Tuesday and Thursday are essential office days, with another day of their choice.

Apple is trialling out the new working week, with changes possible.

The memo noted: "We also know that we still have a lot to learn. And we are committed to listening, adapting and growing together in the weeks and months ahead."

Staff had been encouraged to work from home at the height of the pandemic and throughout much of the past year.