Adrienne Bailon Houghton has welcomed her first child via surrogate.

The former 'The Real' co-host has confirmed the arrival of her and husband Israel's baby boy, who they've named Ever James, after going through devastating miscarriages and IVF challenges.

The former 3LW and The Cheetah Girls girl group member took to Instagram to share the surprise arrival of the tot and shared a touching poem about her precious first child.

She wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of the smitten couple with their little bundle: "Ever James.

For this child we have prayed

Just to hear our baby cry

Skin to skin and face to face

Heart to heart and eye to eye… (sic)"

The new mother added in the caption: "Our baby boy is here and we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love and gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!

#HappilyEverHoughton (sic)"

While it's the 'Raven's Home' actress' first child, Israel - who she tied the knot with in 2019 - has four children from a previous relationship.

The 38-year-old star previously spoke about her struggles to conceive.

Speaking on a 2018 episode of 'The Real', she said: "I think that, as an audience, we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn't get pregnant right away.

"I think for myself, I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn't happened that way."