DeWanda Wise isn't concerned by the negative reviews for 'Jurassic World Dominion'.

The 38-year-old actress played pilot Kayla Watts in the concluding movie of the 'Jurassic World' trilogy and admits that she had paid little attention to the poor critical response.

DeWanda told Insider: "From my perspective, I've always been pretty critic-immune. We made a movie during a pandemic. Like, honestly, you can print this if you want: You can't tell me s***."

The actress continued: "We were the first production back during a pandemic. We all lived together. The people who received this movie with the love that it was created with, that's where I put my focus. That's just who I am naturally. I don't go where I'm not loved."

Wise was supported by co-star Bryce Dallas Howard who said that she was "loved everywhere".

The 41-year-old star said: "It's important to say that you are loved everywhere.

"There is no question how we all feel about you and what you did in 'Jurassic World'. Full support."

An extended edition of the movie has been released on DVD, which features 14 minutes of additional footage, and both Wise and Howard say it represents a more complete version of the film that the critics didn't get the chance to see.

DeWanda said: "I'm thankful now people have an opportunity to see the film in the fullness of its intentionality."

Howard added: "I am losing my mind, so excited, that the extended edition is being shared with folks.

"The extended edition is a restoration of the original cut, and it's the movie that we made. It has all of the narrative connective tissue, and character moments and all of that, that we all built together. I am just thrilled that folks are gonna get to see our movie."