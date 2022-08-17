An “exclusive new look” at 'Hogwarts Legacy' is coming to Gamescom next week.

On Tuesday (23.08.22), a fresh teaser of the highly-anticipated title will be unveiled at the gaming event's launch night.

Video games journalist Geoff Keighley tweeted: "Don't miss an exclusive new look @HogwartsLegacy during @gamescom Opening Night Live next Tuesday, August 23.

"Streaming live everywhere at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at http://openingnightlive.com."

The game was delayed last year as Warner Bros. required more time to make it the best "experience" for fans.

A 2022 Christmas release was said to be the aim, however, Warner Bros. has since announced a February 10, 2023 drop instead for Xbox Series X, PS5, or PC, with no date for the Nintendo Switch just yet.

The video game is set in the 'Harry Potter' universe and is a prequel to the iconic fantasy book series by J.K. Rowling set in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s, and allows players to explore an open world and cast magical spells.

Announcing the delay last year, the developers wrote on Twitter: “We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of 'Hogwarts Legacy' from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs."