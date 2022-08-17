Hailey Bieber admits she and Justin put in a lot of "effort" to make their marriage work.

The 25-year-old model - who tied the knot with singer Justin in a courthouse ceremony in 2018 before having a more formal wedding and celebration the following year - has opened up about the challenges facing married couples and how she has worked on her own relationship.

She told Harper's BAZAAR magazine: "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out.

"And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.

"And then I know, eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

Earlier this year, Hailey was rushed to hospital after thinking she suffering stroke-like symptoms, only to find out she was a blood clot on her brain.

As well as her health scares, Justin has had his own health battles which forced him to postpone his world tour.

However, she insisted the important thing is to "figure out how to deal with this s***" together and face any challenges as a unit.

She explained: "You don't figure things out and get married but rather get married and figure things out.

"I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health scares.

"You have to figure out how to deal with this s*** as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say, 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!"