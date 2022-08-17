Sterling K Brown has decided to grow out his hair while he can.

The 46-year-old actor explained that many of his peers are dealing with receding hairlines and while he still has a full head of hair, he has decided to have a little fun with it.

Speaking on the 'TODAY' show, he said: "You know what it is? I looked around and was like, 'I'm 46 years old' and I was like 'Not everybody can still do it!' Like, [for] some folks, [the] hairline starts to retreat, it moves back a little bit. So I still got it all so I'm going to play with it a little bit while I can."

However, the 'This Is Us' actor also revealed that his wife Ryan Michelle Bathé, is still getting used to his new look.

He said: "She likes the hair. Now, what she's confused about [and] concerned about is any time I try to do something off the beaten path. I've corn-rowed it before — that's part of my African American past. But the idea of me doing something that is not as conservative as what she's been accustomed to for the past several years gives her pause."

But, their sons Amaré and Andrew "love" their dad's new look.

Brown recently insisted he isn't precious about his hair and will "just go as far as I can until somebody tells me I gotta cut it off for my next job".