'Call of Duty: Warzone 2' could be set for a November 16 release, according to a document leak.

Activision Blizzard has fallen victim to a major leak, with a number of huge titles' release dates seemingly revealed.

As well as the free-to-play game, 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' has a release date of October 27, World of Warcraft Classic’s 'Wrath of the Lich King' expansion is said to be on the way on September 26, while the 'Overwatch 2' PVP mode is allegedly due to launch on October 4.

What's more, it's also in writing that the trailer for 'Diablo 4' will be unveiled at The Game Awards, which takes place in December.

However, Activision Blizzard has not confirmed nor denied if the document leaked is correct.

In 2020, 'Call of Duty: Warzone' lauched after a leak.

The battle royale experience was prematurely leaked on YouTube by accident.