Idris Elba admits his daughter didn't speak to him for three weeks after she didn't get cast in his new film.

The 49-year-old actor has revealed Isan, 20, auditioned to play his on-screen daughter in upcoming movie 'Beast', but she didn't land the role alongside her actual dad.

Appearing on iHeart Radio's 'The Breakfast Club', he said: "The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn't right for the film. Weirdly enough."

He revealed his daughter - whom he has with ex-wife Hanne 'Kim' Norgaard - "didn't talk to [him] for about three weeks" after producer Will Packer called to tell her she hadn't got the part.

Will explained: "I called and talked to her, 'cause I've known her for a very long time... I'm like 'Uncle Will.'

"He [Idris] auditioned with her, he was very tough on her, he said, 'Listen, at the end of the day we're going to make the best decision for the movie. I trust you, Will, trust the director,' and she was very good, very close."

Despite her initial disappointment, Isan accompanied the 'Luther' actor to the film's premiere earlier this month and was "very gracious" about the decision.

Idris added: "She was very gracious about it and we got through that you know and I'm really proud of her to go through that, not get the role, but still come to the premiere."

Meanwhile, recent reports claim Idris has ruled himself out of following Daniel Craig as the next James Bond despite being linked to the role of 007 for years.

An insider said: "Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself.

"However, he's put forward names to play 007. He's 'informally' in the decision-making process as he's been in talks with producers for so long."