Natasha Henstridge said she has “only love” for her ex-husband Darius Danesh as she broke her silence over his death.

Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead in his US apartment on August 11, his family announced, with actress Natasha on Wednesday (17.08.22) sharing a series of pictures of them together online.

Natasha, 48, who married the singer in 2011, said alongside the images: “There are no words Darius... only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.”

She added a quote from Mother Teresa, which said: “I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts there can be no more hurt – only more love.”

Darius found love with ‘Species’ actress Natasha when he moved to America, and the couple married in secret at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, after dating for seven years.

They first met at a pedestrian crossing in 2004.

Darius, who died aged 41, said about the wedding: “No-one knew we were there and that sense of it just being for us was very exciting – it felt a little bit naughty and secretive.”

Two years later they filed for divorce, saying the decision was mutual.

Darius said about the split: “It was often a long-distance relationship for half of it. That in itself was an amazing experience, but a painful one. When you love someone you want to be with them.”

They were spotted kissing three years after the break-up and stayed close, but Natasha is now with 51-year-old actor Liam Waite.

A statement from Darius’ family about his passing said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.

“The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

The Public Information Officer for the Rochester Police Department said: “Officers responded to a deceased person call at 11.53am on August 11.

“The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person as Darius Campbell, age 41.”

“The investigation into the cause of his death is still pending. There is no known threat to the public.”

Darius was said to be “really excited” before his death about being set to star in a ‘Pop Idol’ reunion show in Britain.

He found fame in 2001 after performing a cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ on ‘Popstars’, before finishing third behind Gareth Gates and Will Young.