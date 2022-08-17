Hollywood legend Richard Burton had a peculiar habit of never carrying cash on him - and instead relied on his bodyguard to hand over money on his behalf.

The ‘Cleopatra’ actor was among the world’s most famous movie stars during the 50s, 60s and 70s and it has now been claimed that he relied on a chauffeur and bodyguard named Gaston to pay for his drinks and hand him cigarettes on nights out.

The revelation was made by David Wood who has written a book titled ‘Elizabeth Taylor's Kiss and Other Brushes with Hollywood’ about working on a student play with Richard and his two-time wife Taylor.

Speaking to America’s Closer magazine, Wood said: “Burton didn’t carry money. If we went to the pub and he was going to buy people a drink, Gaston would pay for everything.

“If he wanted a cigarette, he would put his hand behind his shoulder and almost click his fingers and Gaston would come running!”

David met the couple after Burton agreed to appear in an amateur production of ‘Doctor Faustus’ at Oxford University in 1966 to raise funds for the institution’s Dramatic Society - and he managed to get his wife Taylor to appear alongside him.

David revealed Elizabeth - who was married to Burton from 1964 to 1974 and then from 1975 to 1976 - threw herself into the production and even spent time handing out sandwiches and making hot drinks for the cast.

He explained: "She was making sandwiches for people, putting the kettle on and talking over coffee. It all felt perfectly normal.”

Richard and Elizabeth were married and divorced twice throughout their tempestuous relationship, first from 1964 to 1974 and then from 1975 to 1976.

The ‘Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ actor died in 1984 aged 58, while Elizabeth died in 2011 aged 79.