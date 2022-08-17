Sasha Banks has revealed her car was broken into this week.

The WWE superstar - whose real name is Mercedes Varnado - was in Hollywood for the 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' premiere on Monday night (15.08.22) and the following day she seemed to be the victim of an alleged robbery when someone smashed the back window of her vehicle.

The 'Mandalorian' actress took to her Instagram Story to reveal the incident, which apparently occurred when she parked up for a few minutes in Oakland, California.

In a number of pictures, the back window can be seen broke with class in the boot.

In a video showing the damage from outside the car, Sasha put on a brave face and said: "Five minutes in Oakland - just five minutes!"

In another clip, she shared surveillance footage of the person allegedly involved, who is dressed all in black and breaks the window of the car and grabs something before racing to a nearby car to make an escape.

Alongside the video, Sasha posted a middle finger emoji and quipped: "Have fun with the hair products."

Earlier this week, Sasha and her former fellow Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi - real name Trinity Fatu - stepped out at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' premier amid plenty of speculation about their WWE future.

Back in May, the duo walked into the office of then-head of talent relations John Laurinaitis and dropped their title belts on his desk before walking out of a 'Monday Night Raw' taping due to creative issues.

WWE would later brand the pair "unprofessional" on air on a number of occasions and suspended the performers indefinitely.

Since then, there have been no public updates on their status, but recent reports suggest they could be in line for a return after Vince McMahon retired and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque joined as head of both talent relations and creative.