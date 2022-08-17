Prince Charles believes he is nothing like his portrayal on 'The Crown', a senior politician has claimed.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has revealed that the heir to the throne gave his opinion on the Netflix series when he attended the state opening of the Scottish Parliament last October.

Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar recalled: "He came over and went, 'Hello, nice to meet you all. I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix.

"I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself."

Sarwar confessed that he could get into trouble for revealing the prince's comments as protocol dictates that politicians should not disclose what royal family members have said to them.

He said: "I'm going to be in so much trouble for this because I don't think you are meant to tell private conversations!"

Charles has never publicly commented on the Netflix series but critics have suggested that the show's portrayal of the breakdown of his marriage to the late Princess Diana is "distorted and at times downright inaccurate".

Charles's son Prince Harry previously admitted that he was comfortable with 'The Crown' as it gave the public an idea of the pressures of being in the British royal family, even if it isn't "strictly accurate".

In an interview with talk show host James Corden, the Duke of Sussex said: "They don't pretend to be news. It's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate, of course not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."