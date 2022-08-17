John Lennon’s son Julian was shocked by his father being brought “back to life” during Sir Paul McCartney’s shows.

Lennon has been digitally ‘resurrected’ using video and artificial intelligence to perform duets with Sir Paul, including one of the 1969 track ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ at the singer’s Glastonbury headline slot this year.

The stunt was masterminded by The Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ filmmaker Peter Jackson, who used “machine learning technology” to isolate Lennon's vocals from old recordings and arrange them into a copy of a live performance.

Julian, 59, told the new issue of Mojo magazine: “I watched it on YouTube – and I kind of went, ‘Errrr… I don’t know if I’m comfortable with that.

“It shocked me.”

He added: “But then when I saw it at Glastonbury, on a big screen with a good sound system – near enough to being there – you know, I actually enjoyed it, especially as it was Paul’s eightieth, and Glastonbury... you know, hats off.”

Julian’s mother Cynthia was Lennon’s first wife, whom he left for Yoko Ono.

He was 17 years old when his father was shot dead in December of 1980 aged 40 outside his New York apartment building.

McCartney first pulled off the digital duet with John for the first time in April during the opening concert of his world tour.

Julian said he felt more reconciled to his dad now, adding to Mojo: “In some part, it was because of ‘Get Back’ and looking at dad and seeing in a new, loving light again.

“It was a reminder of who he was back when we lived together, and how mad he was and clever and smart and funny and idiotic and crazy... you know, I fell in love with him again.”

He added covering Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ song for the Stand Up For Ukraine campaign was a moment he had been “dreading” for decades.

Julian said: “The moment I said, ‘Yes’, the panic set in, because, ‘How the F– am I going to do this?’

“And the first thing I thought was, ‘OK, acoustic guitar, raw, no production, honest, I don’t want to b******* the public on this one, or myself’.

“This was one of the most scary moments in my life, but you know, I think we did OK.”