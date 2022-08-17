Kid Cudi says it would take a “miracle” to reconcile with Kanye West.

The ‘Day ‘n’ Knight’ hitmaker - real name Scott Mescudi - fell out with the ‘Stronger’ rapper after he was spotted hanging out with the comedian Pete Davidson, the then-boyfriend of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and says he would need to join up to a monsterary before they become pals again.

The 38-year-old rapper told Esquire: “It’s gonna take a motherf****** miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Kid Cudi felt he saw no benefit from resolving a relationship that was “f***** with” his “mental health” after Kanye denounced him on social media over his friendship with the former ‘SNL’ funnyman, 28, and removed him from his album, ‘Donda 2’.

He continued: “Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s*** about you?”

The ‘Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)’ hitmaker detailed the toll Kanye - who signed Kid Cudi to his G.O.O.D record label in 2008 - using his “power” of his large social media following to troll him had on him.

Kid Cudi said: “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s*** p***** me off. That he had the power to f*** with me that week. That he used his power to f*** with me.”

He added that he has seen other people “be burned” by Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - and how the 45-year-old hip-hop artist faces “no repercussions”.

He added: You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over,” before name-checking one example, Drake.

Kid Cudi said: “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed”

He went to address the ‘Life of Pablo’ rapper directly in the interview, telling him to “own up” to his divorce from the 41-year-old reality TV star - with who he has nine-year-old daughter North, six-year-son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago and three-year-old son Psalm - and stop harassing people.

Kid Cudi told Ye via the outlet: “I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s*** had anything to do with me … If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f****** problem. You need to own up to your s*** like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Earlier this year, Kanye was removed from Instagram for 24 hours after he harassed Pete - who he also appeared to depict being buried alive in his music video for ‘Eazy’ - and ‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah, who called him out for this conduct.