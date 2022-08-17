Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel are divorcing after eight years of marriage.

The former ‘Mad Men’ star and the former ‘Gilmore Girls’ star have split after tying the knot in 2014, according to court documents.

The papers - which were seen by US Weekly - show that the 43-year-old actor filed for divorce against the 40-year-old actress in Putnam County Supreme Court in New York.

The pair - who welcomed a baby boy in 2015 - had their “relaxed and beautiful” nuptials in the Californian town of Ojai.

A source said at the time: “It was a small and intimate family affair. They wanted something relaxed and beautiful. Ojai was the perfect place. His family flew out from the East Coast.”

Alexis recently hit the headlines after she announced she was leaving the Hulu drama, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, which is based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, which debuted in 2017 and also stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes and Ann Dowd.

She said: "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."