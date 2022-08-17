Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis don’t “speak directly to one another”.

The pair - who were together from 2011 until 2020 when they called off their engagement - need to have “help communicating” about the custody arrangements of their two children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the 38-year-old actress - who recently was victorious in their recent legal battle regarding who their children’s legal home was California and not New York - “wants to focus on what's best for the kids' and opened up about their custody issues.”

They added: “She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule.”

They continued, saying that the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director is “upset about the custody drama,” but wants to ensure that the children see the 46-year-old actor “as much as possible”.

The source said: “She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone.”

Prior to the ruling, Olivia claimed that Jason sought to be “embarrass” and “threaten” by serving her custody papers while she was on stage at Comic Con discussing her new movie that stars Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and her new boyfriend, Harry Styles, according to court documents.

The papers read: “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

At the time of the incident, an insider claimed that the ‘Ted Lasso’ star denied that he would “condone” being given the documents so publicly.

They said: “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”