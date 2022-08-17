Savannah Guthrie says she bonds with Hoda Kotb by both being “older moms”.

‘Today’ co-presenters “talk a lot” about having small children later in life as Savannah is mother to seven-year-old daughter Vale and five-year-old son Charley with her husband Michael Feldman while her 58-year-old co-anchor has five-year-old Haley Joy and three-year-old daughter Hope Catherine with her ex Joel Schiffman.

The 50-year-old broadcaster told PEOPLE magazine: "We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent.

Savannah also has a connection with Hoda about the trials and tribulations of raising kids in the Big Apple within the glare of the public eye.

She said: "Raising kids when their moms are in the public eye, that's something that we talk about and are wanting to be really thoughtful about. Also how much we talk about our kids and how much we want to post pictures of our kids. We want to be really careful about that and thoughtful."

Savannah added: "We try to bounce ideas off each other. Our kids are the same age but we're also in a similar place in life and similar career."

She detailed how she and her NBC co-worker are “real resources for each other” and gab about their lives even in the seconds before they go live on air at the Rockefeller Center.

Savannah said: "Right before 'Today', we're talking about stories, we're talking about the news, but lots of mornings we're also talking about, 'Should I send my kid to all-day preschool or should it be half day?' 'What do you do when this one doesn't want to sleep and she's waking up the other one?'"

"It's so unusual and it's so wonderful to have somebody who's your coworker who's not only a mom but a mom of kids of virtually the same age. And so we're kind of going through a lot of the same things at the same time."