Mark Hoppus contemplated suicide when he was diagnosed with cancer.

The Blink-182 rocker confirmed he was facing stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in June last year, and he was in such a "dark" place following the devastating diagnosis that he had suicidal thoughts.

Speaking to the new issue of People magazine, the 'All the Small Things' hitmaker - who has son Jack, 20, with his spouse Skye Everly - shared: “I was in our living room crying and telling my wife, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.'

“She was like, ‘Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?’ And that’s exactly what I was thinking. It was pretty dark.”

The 50-year-old musician says his wife ultimately helped him "snap out of it" and implored him to put up a fight.

He continued: “I was like, ‘What a s***y thing to say.’ But also, what a kind thing to say, like, ‘Snap out of it, you f****** baby.

“You have a beatable form of cancer. It’s going to suck to get there, but get there.’ I had to do the work.”

At the time, Mark shared a statement on his social media account in which he admitted he was “scared” to face cancer.

He wrote: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

In September, Mark announced he was in remission and "feeling blessed".

He said at the time: "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free! Thank you, God and universe and friends and family, and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."