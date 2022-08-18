Taylor Swift was rejected for a cameo in 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon'.

The 2009 movie's director Chris Weitz has claimed the 'Love Story' hitmaker was keen to land a part in the motion picture because she was a huge fan of the film franchise, but he thought her cameo might be too distracting.

He said: "Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie - not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard.'

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything."

Weitz says Swift's agent insisted she would be happy to play "someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever", she just wanted to be in the movie.

He now regrets his decision to turn her down, because he could've formed a friendship with her.

But Weitz insists he made the decision for the "best of the film".

Speaking on 'The Twilight Effect' podcast, he added: "I kick myself for it too, because - I was like, 'Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift.'

"She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film."

While she didn't rub shoulders with Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner in the second film in 'The Twilight Saga' movie series, she is to star opposite Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, and Michael Shannon in forthcoming film 'Amsterdam'.

Swift will play a supporting role as a grieving woman in the period-mystery comedy movie.