TikTok has revealed its plan to tackle misinformation surrounding the US midterm elections.

The video-sharing platform is already preparing for the midterms and Eric Han - the head of US safety - has outlined the company's approach in a new blog post.

He wrote: "Providing access to authoritative information is an important part of our overall strategy to counter election misinformation. That's why we're rolling out an Elections Center to connect people who engage with election content to authoritative information and sources in more than 45 languages, including English and Spanish."

Han explained that the company is doing what it can to deliver accurate information to its users.

He said: "TikTok has a longstanding policy to not allow paid political advertising, and our Community Guidelines prohibit content including election misinformation, harassment - including that directed towards election workers - hateful behaviour, and violent extremism. To enforce our policies, we use a combination of people and technology.

"We also review content and accounts reported by community members. To bolster our response to emerging threats, TikTok partners with independent intelligence firms and regularly engages with others across the industry, civil society organisations, and other experts."

TikTok has also partnered with fact-checking organisations as part of its approach to the midterms.

The post added: "Out of an abundance of caution, while content is being fact checked or when content can't be substantiated through fact-checking, it becomes ineligible for recommendation into For You feeds. We also inform viewers of unsubstantiated content and prompt them to reconsider before sharing potential misleading information."