Darius Danesh’s grieving family could be facing a two-month delay to find his cause of death.

The singer, 41, was found unresponsive in a US apartment opposite the Mayo Clinic specialist treatment centre on August 11.

His passing was announced by his family on Tuesday, but the cause remains unknown and it is unclear if he was being treated at the medical facility in Rochester, Minnesota.

Local police in Rochester said there were “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances” and are awaiting toxicology results – which Mail Online said on Thursday (18.08.22) could take up to two months.

Darius, from Glasgow, who relocated to America after marrying actress Natasha Henstridge, 48, was living at the Berkman apartments, described as Rochester’s “premier” address for “elegant short-term and long-term furnished suites and residential living”.

The majority of those who live in the apartment block either work at or are treated at the Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Campus – a facility that specialises in cardiac treatment, transplants, psychiatry, neurosurgery and rehabilitation.

Rochester Police Department said it responded to a 'deceased person call' at 11.53am on August 11 at The Berkman, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person as Darius.

According to reports, a dispatch call was placed when a medical team was requested for a “possible deceased” person.

Another call was allegedly made minutes later from an operator saying: “No need for them to respond. We'll be waiting for Rochester Police Department to arrive on the scene. We’ll secure the residence.”

Police have said there were “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances” linked to the death.

Darius married Natasha in 2011 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California before they divorced.

His ‘Species’ actress ex-wife wrote in a statement on Wednesday (18.08.22): “There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.”

One of the last pictures of Campbell Danesh in public was on June 11 as he walked a dog with his friend and fellow Scot, the actor Gerard Butler, 52, in Malibu.

He is said to have been weeks away from a reunion tour with his former Pop Idol co-stars which he is said to have been “excited” about before his death.