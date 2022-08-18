A tech firm is aiming to end the luggage crisis with its innovative app.

AirPortr - a UK-based tech company - has created an app that allows consumers to arrange for their luggage to be taken door-to-door, rather than having to wait at the airport for their bags.

The cutting-edge app is currently available for British Airways and Swiss International Air Lines flights between London and Geneva.

The service can be organised for as little as £40, and customers don't have to worry about their bags between their homes and their end destination. However, the costs can increase the further the customer is from the airport.

Elsewhere, SeeTrue - an Israeli tech firm - is also geared towards speeding up the check-in process.

The innovative software is said to work significantly faster than human security staff at airports, thereby hastening the check-in process for flyers.

Assaf Frenkel, the company's chief executive, told the BBC: "SeeTrue uses artificial intelligence and computer vision algorithms to discover prohibited items in bags.

"It connects to the existing X-ray and CT scanners, and detects in real-time, faster and more accurately than most human eyes, always on, and never getting tired or distracted.

"As a result, baggage is delivered on time to the planes and not left behind."

The issue has been thrown into the spotlight this summer amid chaotic scenes at airports across Europe.

Passengers have witnessed delays and cancellations, while there have also been baggage issues at airports, as the industry makes a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant turnover of staff.