The streaming revolution has created a "generation gap" between TV viewers, according to one expert.

A new Ofcom report shows that young people now watch nearly seven times less broadcast TV than people aged over 65 in the UK, and Ian Macrae - Ofcom's director of market intelligence - thinks streaming has created a "stark divide in the viewing habits of younger and older people".

He said: "Traditional broadcasters face tough competition from online streaming platforms, which they're partly meeting through the popularity of their own on-demand player apps, while broadcast television is still the place to go for big events that bring the nation together such as the Euro final or the Jubilee celebrations."

Ofcom's research found that 16 to 24-year-olds spend 53 minutes watching TV each day, which equates to a two-thirds decrease over the last decade.

By contrast, TV viewers aged 65 and over average almost sex hours of TV viewing per day.

Meanwhile, a survey recently predicted that even more Netflix customers will cancel their subscriptions in the coming months.

The streaming giant has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last decade, becoming one of the most popular content platforms in the world. But a survey conducted by Antenna - an analytics firm - suggested that the recent subscriber exodus will continue.

The data also suggests that Netflix is struggling to retain customers for longer periods of time, following the company's recent increase in prices.