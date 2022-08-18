Sean Paul is such a keen gardener he is launching a pepper sauce made from his own vegetables.

The rapper, 39, made the concoction after he got into gardening while stuck at home during the Covid lockdowns.

He told The Sun on Thursday (18.08.22): “I do gardening. I’ve got a little patch ready in my garden and I planted eggplants, tomatoes, lettuce, pak choi, and also sweet peppers and scotch bonnet peppers.

“The scotch bonnets are still bearing now, and I picked about 60 of them yesterday. When I’m on tour I have people to take care of them for me.

“I’ve got so many that I'm starting my own pepper sauce, called Scorcha. It’s going to be available near the end of the year.”

But he admitted his attempt at making ginger beer was “a disaster”.

The sauce is named after Sean’s eighth studio album, which he will be performing on tour across the UK, starting in Newcastle on August 23.

He added: “Scorcha came out in May so I have a lot of new tunes to showcase and we’ll be doing the hits. It’s going to be a fun time.

“It’s always good to have special guests, I've been reaching out, so fingers crossed.”

The dad-of-two added he is also preparing for a huge celebration of his 50th birthday in January.

He added: “I’m the party guy, doing it every day. So when it comes to my own birthday I just chill with my family.

“With it being such a monumental day though, it’s a big milestone so I will throw something.”

And he insisted his youthful looks are not down to Botox.

When asked if he had ever tried cosmetics, Sean said: “Nah man, it’s from good food. Living in Jamaica, the lifestyle is different and I’ve been blessed with that.

“I have younger kids because of the industry. I waited and did a lot of work before it was time to build a family.

“Most of my kids’ friends’ parents are about 20 years younger than me. Life on the road is hectic and keeps me on my toes.”

But he said he has no plans for retirement, adding: “It does get harder but I’ve never felt like, ‘Nah I’m not doing this any more’. I have enough money but when I come home after a hard tour, I’m like, ‘Let me rest’.

“That rest is a day or two and then I’m back in the studio. I’m always doing it because I love it. Giving people that enjoyment on stage really keeps me going.”