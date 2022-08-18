The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer are joining forces to host a charity tennis open.

The 40-year-old royal - who has Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, with Prince William - and the 41-year-old Swiss champion are helping to raise funds for Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association’s (LTA) Tennis Foundation with the special tournaments at London's The O2 this September.

Catherine is a patron of the former non-profit, which provides practical and emotional care and support to young people.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport.

“The day of tennis in East London will provide children aged 8-15 with a memorable and engaging tennis experience.”

As part of the Laver Cup, Federer will face off against other tennis players in the fundraiser friendlies.

The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be held on September 22.

Ticket sales will be divided between the two causes and are available via lavercup.com/tickets.

The pair coming together for the charity open comes after Catherine and William's eldest child received a private tennis lesson from the court ace, who was George's "favourite player" after he witnessed his match at Wimbledon in 2019.

Federer - who has four children of his own - said of the young royal's skills: "At that stage it's all about just touch the ball, it's already good.

"Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him.

"I'm the only player he's ever met.

"Then you have a little head start in who is your favourite player."

And he hopes he will keep up the racket sport.

He added: "I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports ... his mum has always enjoyed their tennis ... I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time."

The Duke of Cambridge previously revealed he wants his children to get into sports.

The 40-year-old royal said he was keen for his kids to take up sports after they started to try their hand at tennis and football.

When asked by Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic how his children were, he said: "Very well, thanks, very well. Trying to get a tennis racket in their hand - and a football!"