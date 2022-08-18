Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman have joined 'The Bikeriders'.

The trio have signed up to star in the movie from director Jeff Nichols which already has Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy on board.

Nichols is directing the movie, with the story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book 'The Bikeriders'.

The flick is an original tale set in the 1960s and follows the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of the members, the club evolves over the decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing though Tri-State - the company they share with Nichols - alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing the film.

Holbrook has been cast in the upcoming 'Indiana Jones 5' and revealed that he is feeling a "little bit" nervous about how fans will react to the film.

The 40-year-old actor said: "It's kind of like a childhood dream. And you could feel a little bit of that pressure, but I try not to go down those roads. I really just focus on the job at hand."

Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Indy in the movie and Boyd has been impressed by what he has seen from the 80-year-old star on set.

He said: "Harrison Ford is ripping and roaring. Age ain't nothing but a number to this man."

James Mangold has taken over from Steven Spielberg behind the camera for the new film and Boyd claims that his "precise" approach to directing will make the movie successful.

The actor explained: "We've got Jim Mangold directing the film, and the guy just can't make a bad movie. He is so precise in what he does."