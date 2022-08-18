Lily James and Willem Dafoe are to star in 'Finally Dawn'.

The pair have joined the cast of the indie drama that will be directed by Saverio Constanzo while Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac are also starring.

Plot details for the film are not yet known and production is set to begin at some point this month in Italy.

Lily has had a busy year after playing 'Baywatch' icon Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series 'Pam and Tommy', which earned her an Emmy nomination. Her other recent credits include 'The Dig' and 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.

James is also starring in the movie 'Providence' alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel.

The story follows the eclectic residents of a picturesque town who must navigate a sensational murder and the discovery of a million dollars while a series of increasingly bad decisions has an impact on the once-peaceful community.

Lily previously explained how she felt a huge sense of responsibility when playing Pamela Anderson as she was bringing a real person to life on screen.

The 33-year-old actress said: "It's always such a huge responsibility to play someone, a real person, particularly with Pam, she's such an icon.

"I really love her, and I wanted to try and do her justice and try and capture her spirit and really explore what happened at that time and how she was treated and how things have changed, or not changed."

The series explores Pamela's whirlwind romance and the release of her sex tape with rock star Tommy Lee - played by Sebastian Stan in the show - and Lily explained the physical transformation she had to undergo to play the part.

The 'Downton Abbey' star said: "I obviously do not look like Pamela. So, it took a lot of work, but it meant that I was able to believe myself in the role.

"When I looked at Sebastian, and I know when he looked at me, it was just so exciting, because we felt so in character and we really forgot ourselves."