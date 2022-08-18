Kid Cudi is happy that he got to tell Virgil Abloh how much he meant to him before he died.

The 38-year-old rapper had been close friends with the fashion designer for years before his death in November 2021 following a secret battle with the cancer cardiac angiosarcoma and Kid explained that while he is still grieving, he is happy that he managed to speak Virgil, 41, the day before he died.

He told Esquire: "I’m happy I had contact with him, that it wasn’t months since I’d talked to him, and then this happened. Then maybe I’d be destroyed. Over the months, I found peace with it because I got a chance to tell Virgil how I felt about him, and he knew. It gets hard sometimes. I think about him a lot. I get emotional. But what pushes me through that is knowing."

One of Cudi and Abloh's final collaborations was 'Entergalactic', an upcoming adult animated music streaming television series, which was co-created by Cudi and features some of the characters wearing outfits designed by Abloh for his label Off-White.

Meanwhile, Cudi also revealed that he likes to dress up and look good for himself and not for other people.

He said: "Ain’t nobody about to see me. I ain’t got s*** to do for the day, but I’m still dripping. I actually can say, at 38, that I love myself. And I couldn’t have said that six years ago. I can say that with confidence now and truly believe it, and it shows."