Jameela Jamil's trainer keeps snacks around when the actress is exercising.

Jameela's longtime personal trainer Al Jackson revealed the 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' star "hates exercise" so he does everything he can to make it more enjoyable for her.

He told Shape magazine: "Jameela isn't shy in letting it be known she generally hates exercise. We make sure to have tiny bites on hand to sweeten the deal during tough workouts, without feeling uncomfortable. Many [people] don't feel great eating while training, but it works for her."

Music also helps Jameela, 36, to stay motivated, with Al explaining: "We both love cheesy, feel-good music and we love a boogie. The feel-good effect of working out was also a very important factor for us both. The mental health benefits of exercise are often underrated!"

Jameela - who plays Titania in the upcoming Marvel series - suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a disorder that affects connective tissues in the body, so high-impact exercises are not ideal for her.

Al said: "I wanted to include exercises that helped strengthen and support her hypermobility.

"We found that pad work kicks and punches were something she actually enjoyed working on, which is handy when you're training to be a Marvel villain.

"It was a great experience to help someone who describes herself as clumsy achieve such an incredible change. She is now undeniably convincing in her role as a supervillain, even with her health challenges."