Russian President Vladimir Putin is reintroducing an award for women who have 10 or more children.

The 'Mother Heroine' title was first established by Joseph Stalin in 1944 to encourage women to have more children to reverse a demographic crisis after the deaths of millions of Soviet citizens during the Second World War.

More than 400,000 women received the prize before it was axed after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

And now, Putin - who has previously said the declining population "haunts" him - is reviving the award as Russia again faces a demographic crisis, which has been fuelled by plunging birth rates and aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

According to The Moscow Times, Putin signed the decree on Monday (15.08.22) which states that those who qualify will receive one million rubles (£13,700/$16,500) after their tenth child turns one, on the condition that the other nine children are still alive.

However, if any of their children die in battle or as a result of a terrorist act or emergency situation, they will still be awarded the money.

They will also receive special gold medals decorated with the Russian flag and coat of arms.

The title is to be included on Russia's list of highest-ranking state orders, such as the "Hero of Russia" and "Hero of Labor."

This follows on from the Parental Glory award, which was created in 2008 for families with seven or more children.

The Parental Glory payment will be increased to 700,000 rubles (£9,500 / $11,600).

Putin said: "As a rule, you can really rely on those who were brought up in a large family. They will not let down a friend, or colleagues, or their motherland."