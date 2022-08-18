Brett Oppenheim and Samantha Abdul are "having fun".

The 'Selling Sunset' star and the tattooist recently sparked speculation they are an item after being spotted at a restaurant in Beverly Hills last weekend.

And it's now been revealed that the pair "hit it off right away" after meeting on vacation in Europe.

However, it's early days for the pair.

A source told E! News: "They have a lot in common such as travel and business."

The insider added: "It's causal and very new but they are having fun."

Brett's new romance comes after he split from Tina Louise in December.

The 45-year-old businessman had been dating the model for some months but when asked if he was single again during an Instagram Live, Brett confirmed that he and Tina had called it quits, without going into any detail about the reason behind the breakup

He said: "OK, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I will answer it. As of very recently, actually, yes."

The pair originally announced their relationship on Instagram back in April 2021, and while his romance with model Tina, 41, did not feature explicitly on the Netflix reality show that made Brett famous, she did appear in a few scenes shown during the fourth season.

The separation news came just several hours after it emerged that Brett's twin brother Jason - with whom he co-owns real estate brokerage company The Oppenheim Group - announced he split from 'Selling Sunset' cast member Chrishell Stause, 41.