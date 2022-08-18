Shefali Shah has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bollywood star has taken to Instagram to confirm that she was recently diagnosed with the illness, and she's now following the safety protocols.

Shefali, 49 - who recently starred in the comedy movie 'Darlings' - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.

"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too.

"Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Shefali is set to star in the second season of the Netflix series 'Delhi Crime', which premieres later this month.

However, the actress recently insisted that she'll be very particular about her on-screen roles in the coming years.

She said: "I want to play leads and parallel leads, and when I say leads and parallel leads, what I mean is playing one of the primary characters.

"Unfortunately, I need to use the terms 'lead' and 'parallel lead' because our industry otherwise doesn't know anything better than this. And give me something worth my while, really. Don't say things like, ‘We love your work and you’re one of the finest,' and then come and give me something that is insulting. Don't do it. Please don't do it."

Despite this, Shefali insists she's keen to remain busy and "work with all kinds of directors" in the years ahead.

The Mumbai-born actress - who has won several awards during her career - told Filmfare: "I want to work, I want to work with all kinds of directors, I want to work on all kinds of stories."