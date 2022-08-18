David Harbour says ‘Mr Jones’ by Counting Crows would be his “embarrassing” Vecna song.

The ‘Stranger Things’ says the 1993 track by the alternative rock band would be the one to save him from the scary creature that resides in the Upside Down.

The 47-year-old actor told E! News’ ‘Nightly Pop’ on Thursday (18.08.22): "'Mr. Jones' by Counting Crows, I'm sure would bring me back,” before ruling it would “bring” him back to his university days.

David quipped: "Bring me back to college."

The ‘Hellboy’ star recalled his collegiate days and the tunes he rocked out to “jamming” with his pals.

David said: "My sort of college years were the early '90s so that's really where music became very important, was like sitting around in the dorm room, jamming out to Counting Crows and Stone Temple Pilots."

Recently, David - who is married to singer Lily Allen, 37 and step-father to her two daughters, Ethel, 10, and Marnie, nine - shared losing 75 pounds to play Sheriff Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi show set in the 80s “felt like a rebirth”.

He said: "It opened up a whole new world, [I'm] a lot more pliable and a lot more teachable, even in my mid 40s, than I ever imagined it could be. And it felt like a rebirth. It was really refreshing and really exciting to feel like after months of training like, Oh now I can just sprint across the street if a car comes. Just simple little things like that that were really exciting for me."

David admitted he loves his “big body” as much as his new leaner physique.

He said: "I love my big body as much as I love my lean athletic body. Something about being an actor is you are allowed to live in different skin and I like being a chameleon in that way. I much prefer to be more of a chameleon, and figure out how it feels to be in different skin."

He also noted that getting told what to do by trainers and other health professionals can be “tiring”.

David said: "When you're training for something, you get experts around, trainers and nutritionists, and that's really helpful, but also it gets tiring. I am an artistic, creative personality who, in general, doesn't love to be told what to do. I like to forge my own path. And so it gets a little tiring when you have all these people sort of telling you what to do and so you kind of want to go off and just do your own thing."