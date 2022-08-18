Aubrey Plaza says it means “everything” for her to be cast on ‘The White Lotus’.

The former ‘Parks and Rec’ star loves working on the second season of the HBO satire series created by Michael White - which also features Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe and Tom Hollander about rich Americans holidaying in an international chain of resorts.

The 38-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: "To be brought into that family… it’s everything to me.”

Aubrey hinted that the series - which is set in Sicily while the first took place in Hawaii with guests played by Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario and Molly Shannon - has a “totally different vibe” than the original, which aired in 2021.

She said: "I know it’s a lot to live up to, but Mike is so good about making the second season different. It's still ‘The White Lotus’, but now it’s in Italy, so it has a totally different vibe and so, I think people are going to be surprised."

The ‘Ingrid Goes West’ star called her co-star Jennifer Coolidge - who is reprising her role as heiress Tanya McQuoid along with her on-screen lover, Greg, played by Jon Gries - “iconic” and everything like she imagined.

Aubrey said: "She's exactly like what you want her to be. She's hilarious... I was in awe of just being around her. She's iconic."

Recently, the 60-year-old actress revealed that Michael “stole” a lot of her real “eccentric” personality and gave them to her character on the show.

Jennifer said: “There are a lot of things about Tanya McQuoid that are similar. Mike stole a lot of those things because he witnessed me on a trip to Africa and I know he collected a lot of my eccentric ways and put them into the show. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, am I really that bad?’ But as far as who am I most like? I don’t know, but I would’ve liked to have been as confident as Stifler’s mom [from 'American Pie'] in real life. I would like to have channelled her in my real life because I think I could have had a much more successful love life. She had it going on and she really didn’t give a shit. What a great thing where you’re not really worried about what people think.”