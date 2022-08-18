Kathie Lee Gifford says her late husband Frank Gifford “wasn’t an arrogant man”.

The former ‘Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee’ host reflected on the former NFL legend - who died in 2015, aged 84 -and his lack of “entitlement”-and how he would be snippy about their son Cody, 32, naming his first child with his wife, Erika Brown in his honour.

The 69-year-old television personality told Entertainment Tonight: "'Why did you give him my name? Why did you do that?' I could just hear him. Well, you know what, Frank was -- the man is in eight halls of fame. And, like, many that you can sort of lie your way into, every one that Frank was in, he earned. He did everything the old-fashioned way, he just earned it. And Frank had every reason in the world to be an arrogant man."

Kathie Lee - who also had daughter Cassidy, 29, with Frank - continued: "He never was, and it was my favorite thing about him. He was the most modest individual I have ever known. He was, and 'cause you know why? He was grateful. He'd grown up poverty stricken in the dust bowls of Oklahoma and California and Texas. His father was an oil worker. And they ate dog food and were grateful for it at times, so that's what I don't see when I look around the world today in young people, and there are some, but this attitude of entitlement -- it just makes me sick."

‘The Way’ star - who was born in France - enthused about how “grateful” the former New York Giants player would be about their family’s lives.

Kathie Lee said: "We are the most blessed people on the planet to live in this country. We have our problems, but look how far we have come. And it upsets me, because I chose citizenship in this country. I was born in Europe, but Frank -- he would be grateful that his son is doing so well and has a beautiful wife, and they have a beautiful son."