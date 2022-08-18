JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have split up after their reconciliation.

The former ‘Dance Moms’ star and the 18-year-old social media influencer have called it quits after they briefly got back together.

In a live video posted to TikTok, Kylie told her followers: “Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am. I been single for almost two months, and it’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross. Because it’s not. And I just wanted to clear the air.”

She added: “We're both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they’re like me.”

JoJo has not publicly addressed Kylie’s comments or divulge any details about their breakup.

This is not the first time that the pair have ended things as they first called it a day in October last year before Kylie and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ alum declared they reunited in an adorable Instagram post.

On a social media post of them at Disneyland, the 19-year-old YouTuber wrote: "If you love something let it go, if it comes back…. [white heart emoji] [infinity emoji]”

The ‘Boomerang’ hitmaker also spoke on the record about her love for Kylie, calling being in love “very nice”.

JoJo said: "I am in a relationship and I’m very happy and very lucky to be loved. It's been very nice.”

She continued: "I think something that's been great, is it's been so honest, and I think that's a mistake that I’ve made in the past, is maybe trying to be something that I maybe wasn't. But this is just so pure and so honest, and it's so real and it just feels like I/we got it right."