Tristan Thompson is paying Maralee Nichols’ child support for their son Theo, say his lawyers.

Legal representatives for the Chicago Bulls player confirmed that he is forking out for his little one after the 31-year-old model gave birth to another baby, now eight-months, and filed a paternity lawsuit against Khloe Kardashian’s ex in June 2021.

They told US Weekly that the 31-year-old basketball player “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”

In February this year, a source told the same outlet: “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

In June, another insider said: “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” the source claimed, adding that Thompson hadn’t yet provided any child support. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

Theo was born during Tristan’s relationship to ‘The Kardashians’ star, 38, - with who has four-year-old daughter True and newborn son born via surrogate earlier this month that Khloe will have sole custody of- and only admitted he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols” in January this year.

In an Instagram Story, he wrote: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In another follow-up post, Tristan - who also has five-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig - appealed to the ‘Good American’ founder, saying she didn’t “deserve this”.

Tristan wrote: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

In an episode of their new Hulu reality show, Khloe shared that she found out about the affair and the baby when everyone else in the world did. A month after it aired, the reality television personality shared she was expecting her son, who was conceived in November.