Frances Bean Cobain “wasn’t sure” she was going to hit 30.

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole lead singer Courtney Love, 58, celebrated getting to three decades on planet Earth with after proving herself “wrong” that she could reach “radical gratitude” after coping through many dramatic life events, such as the death of her father by suicide, addiction struggles, and her divorce from Isiah Silver in 2016 and so on.

She wrote on Instagram on Thursday (18.08.22): 30 !!! [fiery red heart emoji] [sunshine emoji] [blue butterfly emoji].

“I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen. At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable. Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge.

Frances - who revealed she was dating Riley Hawk, 29, the son of pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, 54, earlier this year - shared a “sentiment” expressed by thinker Dr Jaiya John.

She said: “There’s a quote by @jaiyajohn I hold closely, which is “the softer she became with herself, the softer she became with the world”. It’s a sentiment I try to remember daily.”

The former model outlined her intention “to stay soft” despite the harshness people encounter daily.

Frances said: “Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops.”

I’m happy to be here I’m happy you’re here too. [fiery red heart emoji] [sunshine emoji] [blue butterfly emoji].”