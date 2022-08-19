Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "clearly in love" ahead of their second wedding.

The 'Marry Me' star and the 'Deep Water' actor are preparing for a lavish three-day wedding this weekend.

The power couple are set to be joined by friends and family at their second wedding after the pair got hitched in Las Vegas last month.

It's been reported that their rehearsal dinner will be held on Friday (19.08.22), followed by the ceremony the following day and a barbecue on Sunday (21.08.22).

And ahead of the weekend's festivities, the loved-up pair and their children paid a visit to Glow Med Spa in Savannah, Georgia, earlier this week.

The spa's owner Courtney Victor said the family looked so "happy".

She told PEOPLE: "They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit."

Speaking about Jennifer, Courtney said: "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

She added: "The group was so low-key and gracious."

Jennifer has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 with former spouse Jennifer Garner.

The pair's second wedding will be officiated by podcaster and former monk Jay Shetty.

According to The New York Post's Page Six column, the high-profile duo's ceremony this weekend will see the 'On Purpose' podcast host lead proceedings.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker had previously appeared on Jay's podcast, while the pair recently teamed up at her concert in Los Angeles with Maluma to help four couples get married as part of a PR stunt for her movie 'Marry Me'.

It's said Jennifer will wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren gown and that pictures from the day will be published in Vogue.

An insider said: “It’s going to be all about JLo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."

The outlet recently revealed the pair hired a popular luxury events planner for the "multi-event" celebrations.

They recruited Colin Cowie - who has organised bashes for Jennifer and Kim Kardashian in the past - to create their second wedding.

And his parties can cost anywhere between $25,000 and $25 million.

The guest list is expected to include Ben's brother Casey Affleck, Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Jennifer, 53, and Ben, 50, first got hitched at the late-night drive-thru Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16.

The 'Shall We Dance' star rekindled her relationship with Ben back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years.