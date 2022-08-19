Travis Barker has tested positive for coronavirus, just two months after he was hospitalised with "severe life-threatening" pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 star, 46, took to Instagram to tell fans he has been struck down by COVID, and insisted he would much rather be playing his drums.

He wrote: "Covid sucks [angry red face emoji] I’d rather be playing drums (sic)"

Travis has recently been playing drums on Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout Tour', which will finish in October.

And his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 43, shared pictures this week of herself "backstage".

At the time of writing, neither Kelly, 32, nor Kourtney - who tested positive for coronavirus for a second time in June - have revealed whether or not they have tested positive for COVID.

Last week, Kelly wrote on his Instagram Stories that Travis had gone "against doctor's orders AND with a broken thumb (sic)" to play at his show in St. Louis, Missouri, after he was hospitalised with pancreatitis in late June.

At the time, Travis had gone to a medical facility for a routine procedure, but during the op one of his pancreatic drainage tubes was left "damaged".

Fortunately, later that week he was feeling "much better".

He wrote at the time: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.(sic)"

Kourtney also reflected on the "scary and emotional" week the couple have had.

She wrote: "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

Just days later, Travis returned to the studio after being discharged from hospital.