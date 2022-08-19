Lottie Tomlinson has named her newborn son Lucky.

The 23-year-old make-up artist - who is the brother of former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson - and former pro tennis player Lewis Burton welcomed their first child together into the world last week, and the star took to Instagram to share a clip of her baby boy.

She wrote in the caption: "our perfect creation [heart emoji] introducing our son, our world, love of our lives [heart emoji] Lucky Burton."

Lottie also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of herself embracing Lucky.

She wrote: "my boy [heart emoji] Lucky Burton"

And she posted a snap of Lucky lying on Lewis' chest, and wrote: "best daddy [heart emoji]"

Several stars congratulated the couple on their newborn, including Lottie's sister Daisy Tomlinson.

She commented: "i’ll love you forever Lucky"

Reality stars Ferne McCann and Lauren Pope also praised the pair on their new arrival.

Ferne wrote: "Ahhhhh congrats"

Lauren posted: "Aw congratulations, such a little beauty (sic)"

Last week, Lottie took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had given birth.

She added the caption: "dreams do come true [love heart emoji]"

Lewis re-posted the message and had earlier shared a picture of Lottie, writing on his Stories: "Very proud of you, we are both lucky to have you [baby emoji]"

Lottie's sister Phoebe Tomlinson shared a picture of her pregnant sibling, and confirmed her newborn is a boy.

She wrote: "i am beyond proud of you. He is perfect. Love you both @lottietomlinson @mrlewisburton (sic)"

In February, Lottie and Lewis announced the news they were expecting a baby together.

Lottie shared an image of her growing bump as Lewis cradled her stomach, and she captioned the post: "Just the 3 of us."

Commenting on the post, Lewis wrote: "I love you both forever."

Lewis started dating Lottie in July 2020 and their romance was soon confirmed when they were seen holidaying together in Ibiza.