Jason Momoa is to produce a documentary about a legendary Hawaiian swimmer.

The 'Aquaman' star has once again teamed up with producer Peter Safran - who he worked with on the 2018 superhero film and the forthcoming sequel 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' - for a movie about Duke Kahanamoku, who is widely credited for making surfing more popular as a sport.

Momoa - who is also from Hawaii - and Sarfan have joined forces with producers Susan Miller Carlson and Eric Carlson on the project, and Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is writing the script.

Sarfan told Variety: "Duke’s story is one that has fascinated me for years.

"To now have the opportunity to tell it with the respect that it deserves, in collaboration with Jason, Chris and the Carlsons, is truly a gift."

Eric added: "We are all proud to be working with Malama Pono to tell the incredible true story of Duke Kahanamoku, one of America’s most overlooked heroes."

Momoa is no stranger to the life of Kahanamoku, after he narrated a PBS documentary, 'Waterman - Duke: Ambassador of Aloha', about the star in May.

Kahanamoku - who passed away in 1968 aged 77 after suffering a heart attack - won five Olympic medals for swimming across the 1912, 1920 and 1924 Games.

He went on to become the sheriff of Honolulu - where Momoa was born in - for nearly 30 years until the early 1960s.

According to producers, the film will "explore this iconic and gentle man as the legendary swimmer, trailblazer and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing".

They added: "Duke lived a life of compassion and inclusion as he embraced the true meaning of 'Aloha.' "