Netflix's ad-supported tier could reportedly stop users from downloading shows or films.

The streaming platform previously revealed plans to launch a cheaper version of the service which will be supported by adverts.

As reported by TechRadar, developer Steve Moser has found code in the Netflix app revealing some messages users will see once the new tier is available.

One line of text is said to read: "Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads.”

This could change before a full announcement is made, but it appears the cheaper version will have a drawback when it comes to trying to play content offline.

Last month, Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed the new tier won't include every TV show or film currently featured on the standard version.

He explained: "There are some things that [wouldn't be included] – that we are in conversation with the studios on – but if we launched the product today, the members in the ad tier would [still] have a great experience...

“We will clear some additional content, but certainly not all of it."

Netflix - who has many hits shows including the likes of 'Squid Game' and 'Stranger Things' - outlined their intention to include a less costly version after they lost 200,000 subscribers, laid off hundreds of workers and forecasted they would lose 2.5 million more customers.