Google is teaching robots to understand human language.

The company is working on adding its new artificial intelligence technology - which is called PaLM - and attaching them onto Every Robots' machines.

This week, it unveiled the PaLM-SayCan technology, which will help a robot understand a vague human command, using a knowledge of the real world to respond with a series of actions.

Most robots currently follow a tight set of controlled instructions, such as those involved in a car assembly line.

While the research project is ready for a wider audience, Google has been keen to test its technology in an office kitchen rather than a lab environment, to ensure the AI can handled a more unpredictable setting.

As reported by CNET, Karol Hausman - a senior research scientist at Google - said: "As we improve the language models, the robotic performance also improves."

As an example shown this week, a researcher told a PaLM-SayCan robot: "I spilled my drink, can you help?"

The robot then glided through a kitchen, found a sponge on the side, grabbed it and carried it back to the person who made the command.

Meanwhile, the abstraction abilities mean it can even differentiate between colours by knowing the likes of yellow, green and blue bowls could be compared to a desert, jungle or ocean.