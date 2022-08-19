Bjork spent lockdown "eating chocolate pudding every day".

The 56-year-old singer was in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik at the height of the global health crisis, and she actually relished the experience of spending so much time at home.

The 'It’s Oh So Quiet' hitmaker shared: "I don’t think I’ve been that much home since I was 16. Guilty to admit it, but I was eating chocolate pudding every day."

Bjork has spent so much of her adult life on tour, and so she appreciated the opportunity to spend some quality time at home.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I got really grounded and I really, really loved it."

Iceland adopted a strict response to COVID-19 in order to protect its population from the virus. But according to Bjork, the change wasn't that noticeable.

She explained: "Please don’t let this come out like a brag, because we felt for you guys, but we actually didn’t have that much of a life change."

Bjork has achieved fame and success all over the world - but the award-winning star still considers herself to be "really Icelandic" and she loves spending time in her home country.

She said: "I’m just really happy to be back home and I’m such a homebody and I’m really Icelandic."

Bjork has recently been searching through archives to make a podcast series about her discography.

But, looking back on some of her old interviews, Bjork can see why some people might suspect her of being arrogant.

The chart-topping star - who has also enjoyed success as an actress - recalled thinking to herself: "Wow, she’s cocky! But basically I’m saying the same things. I’m in London and I’m just like: ‘Can I go home now?’"