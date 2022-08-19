Ralph Lauren is set to hold the brand's first West Coast runway show.

The 82-year-old designer will head to Southern California to present his spring 2023 men’s and women’s collections in what is set to be "a special fashion experience that will be uniquely Ralph Lauren", according to WWD.

The show will take place on October 13 but no other details have been revealed.

Ralph Lauren's California show comes after fashion brands Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Saint Laurent, all showed their collections on the West Coast in recent times.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ralph Lauren has posted a revenue growth in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023.

This is an eight per cent increase on a reported basis and a 13 per cent growth on a constant currency basis compared with the corresponding period of the prior year.

The company also expects its full-year revenues to increase in the high single-digits.

Ralph Lauren president and CEO Patrice Louvet said: "Our strong first quarter performance underscores the power of our brand and momentum of our strategy around the world, following our significant multi-year reset.

"While the global operating environment remains as volatile as ever, our talented, passionate teams are delivering on the multiple growth opportunities to scale our business with creativity and discipline — from driving high-quality new consumer recruitment to expanding digital and elevating our touch points in every region and channel."