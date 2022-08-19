Taylor Momsen was almost cast as 'Hannah Montana'.

While the role eventually went to Miley Cyrus, casting director Lisa London revealed that the top three people considered for the Disney role were Taylor, Miley and Daniella Monet, despite recently claims that Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda almost snagged the role.

London explained on TikTok: "I'm actually the original casting director on 'Hannah Montana', and I discovered Miley Cyrus. I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah."

She shared a sheet of paper dated May 6, 2005, with the names of Miley, Taylor and Daniella and wrote: "These were the final three actresses the network tested out of over 1,200 girls.

Momsen went on to star in 'Gossip Girls', while Monet was later cast in 'Victorious'.

Meanwhile, Miley, 29, recently celebrated the 16th anniversary of the premiere of 'Hannah Montana', which she starred in from 2006 to 2011 on the Disney Channel.

She tweeted: "Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life.

"Grateful to each of you for all of your love ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!"