2K has outlined changes to 'MyNBA'.

Players of 'NBA 2K23' on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will have the "ability to change the very fabric of NBA history with newly introduced Eras, creating new iconic moments with NBA legends and classic teams."

Fans can go back in time to the golden eras; 'The Magic Vs Bird Era', 'The Jordan Era' and 'The Kobe Era'.

Plus there is 'The Modern Era'.

2K explained: "Each Era received a variety of updates to recreate the atmosphere of the times. Every team has at least one unique court along with unique uniforms. Additionally, a specific filter system was intricately designed to recreate the television experience of watching these games as they were originally broadcast, and every expansion team and franchise relocation is accounted for in-game."

Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at 2K and Visual Concepts, said in a statement: "This is a banner year for MyNBA, and our team is incredibly excited for fans of the game mode to explore the changes that have been in the making for over a decade.

"MyNBA Eras takes the in-depth MyNBA experience of years past and plugs it into some of the most iconic periods of the NBA, allowing players to explore endless 'what if?' scenarios in the most authentic way possible."

'NBA 2K23' is currently scheduled for release on September 9 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, head to www.nba.2k.com.