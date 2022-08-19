'Diablo 4' players won't be able to "pay for power".

A new blog post from Activision Blizzard has offered up some new details about post-launch support for the upcoming role-player, and it was iterated that it's not a "pay-to-win" game.

The post stated: “This season's design requires that all sources of character power come from playing the game, so you will not be able to pay for power in Diablo 4."

Kegan Clark, director of product for 'Diablo 4', explained it “will be a full-price game with a cosmetics shop and season pass."

The Season Journey will "carry over" from 'Diablo 3', and is a "long list of time-limited challenges with rewards for completing them, and rewards for beating them all, which ends in 'an extremely difficult encounter with an especially deadly foe.'"

There will be both free and premium tiers for the season pass.

In a recently leaked document, it was claimed that the trailer for 'Diablo 4' will be unveiled at The Game Awards, which takes place in December.